........and just in the nick of time.Do you remember the upturned plant pots? https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-10-19 Chris planted daffodils in the tubs and then put the upturned plant pots on top to stop some annoying cats from using the tubs as their toilet, until he managed to find some chicken wire. He found some this morning. If you look closely at the tub on the right, left of centre and up a bit, you'll see that there's a daffodil shoot just coming through.