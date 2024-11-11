Previous
WE WILL REMEMBER THEM by susiemc
WE WILL REMEMBER THEM

I saw this lovely bench in the little village in Suffolk where we had a holiday cottage in the summer. I took a photo thinking it would be appropriate to post it today.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely tribute
November 11th, 2024  
