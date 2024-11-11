Sign up
Previous
Photo 2142
WE WILL REMEMBER THEM
I saw this lovely bench in the little village in Suffolk where we had a holiday cottage in the summer. I took a photo thinking it would be appropriate to post it today.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th July 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppies
,
rememberance
,
armistice day
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely tribute
November 11th, 2024
