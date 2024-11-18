Previous
In All It's Glory by susiemc
In All It's Glory

I posted a close-up of this orchid back in October when just two flowers had opened. This is what it looks like now. It's stunning.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
