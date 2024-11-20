Sign up
Previous
Photo 2149
A New Christmas Cactus
My spectacular Christmas cactus that I'd had for a long time died so a couple of weeks ago I bought another one.. It was full of buds when I bought it and now the buds are gradually opening. I love the colour
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6176
photos
65
followers
48
following
588% complete
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2024 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
christmas cactus
