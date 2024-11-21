Sign up
Photo 2150
Jake
Jake laughs and smiles a lot except when he's having his photo taken. This is the smiliest photo I got in the four days we were staying with them.
Jake is Martha and Rosie's little boy, he's 2 years 4 months.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6179
photos
65
followers
48
following
589% complete
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:55pm
Tags
family
,
jake
,
grandson
