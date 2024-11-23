Sign up
Previous
Photo 2152
Freya
Freya always smiles nicely for Grannie. Freya is 14 and she's Charlotte's sister.
As I said yesterday we've been visiting family and I took lots of photos. I like to post them on 365 because it's a photo diary of my life.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6179
photos
65
followers
48
following
589% complete
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
Views
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:06pm
Tags
family
,
granddaughter
,
freya
