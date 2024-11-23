Previous
Freya by susiemc
Photo 2152

Freya

Freya always smiles nicely for Grannie. Freya is 14 and she's Charlotte's sister.

As I said yesterday we've been visiting family and I took lots of photos. I like to post them on 365 because it's a photo diary of my life.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact