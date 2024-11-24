Previous
Oscar by susiemc
Photo 2153

Oscar

My very handsome oldest grandson. Oscar is 14 and 6' 1". Oscar's Dad is Paul, my oldest son.

I always get a lovely smile from Oscat.
Sue Cooper

Joanne Diochon ace
Handsome boy and lovely smile.
November 28th, 2024  
