Emily by susiemc
Emily

Emily has just turned 18 and is living her best life. She is my oldest grandchild, Oscar's sister and the daughter of Paul, my oldest son.

Emily always smiles nicely for me.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
A very pretty girl with a lovely smile. She suits that plain black tee shirt. I think older girls have more confidence to give a good natural smile whereas younger ones more self conscious.
November 28th, 2024  
