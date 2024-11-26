Previous
All the Girls by susiemc
Photo 2155

All the Girls

This is the day we visited Niki and her family.
From left to right......
Hettie, Niki, Freya, Charlotte and Martha

Rosie wasn't with us as she had a prior commitment (tickets to "Wicked" with a friend)
