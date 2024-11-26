Sign up
Photo 2155
All the Girls
This is the day we visited Niki and her family.
From left to right......
Hettie, Niki, Freya, Charlotte and Martha
Rosie wasn't with us as she had a prior commitment (tickets to "Wicked" with a friend)
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6185
photos
65
followers
48
following
591% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
charlotte
,
daughters
,
granddaughters
,
martha
,
niki
,
freya
,
hettie
