Paul's Family (minus Emily)

This is the day we visited Paul's family.

From left to right.......

Oscar, Violaine, Paul. Emily had gone to work. She's at college studying for her A levels but she also has a job as a waitress in an Italian restaurant.

Those dogs 🤦‍♀️! They're very friendly but they're also very daunting because they're so big, boisterous and noisy and they have big teeth 😬. The one sitting on Paul's lap is only 9 months old so I guess he'll get even bigger. They're a crazy family but we love them 😂. We deliberately didn't take Jake with us because of the dogs. He stayed at home with Rosie.



