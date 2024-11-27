Previous
Paul's Family (minus Emily)
Paul's Family (minus Emily)

This is the day we visited Paul's family.
From left to right.......
Oscar, Violaine, Paul. Emily had gone to work. She's at college studying for her A levels but she also has a job as a waitress in an Italian restaurant.
Those dogs 🤦‍♀️! They're very friendly but they're also very daunting because they're so big, boisterous and noisy and they have big teeth 😬. The one sitting on Paul's lap is only 9 months old so I guess he'll get even bigger. They're a crazy family but we love them 😂. We deliberately didn't take Jake with us because of the dogs. He stayed at home with Rosie.

Sue Cooper

