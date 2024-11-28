Previous
This Morning's Sunrise by susiemc
This Morning's Sunrise

We've seen very little sun in the last few months so it was a pleasant surprise to see this lovely sky this morning.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Michelle
Beautiful clouds and silhouettes
November 28th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful image
November 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It was lovely up here too Sue…..I took a photo but might post tomorrow or later.
November 28th, 2024  
