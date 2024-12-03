Previous
The garden from another angle by susiemc
Photo 2163

The garden from another angle

This was taken from the same spot as yesterday's shot but I turned through 90 degrees. Doesn't it all look bare.
Tomorrow I'll take a photo of the front garden.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
It gives us a good view of the bones of the garden. Lovely little pond.
December 3rd, 2024  
Michelle
I love seeing the autumnal colours
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact