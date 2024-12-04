Previous
The Front Garden by susiemc
Photo 2164

The Front Garden

Continuing the "showing you the garden in the winter" theme I thought i'd include the front of the house. In the spring and summer we have lots of pots filled with colour. The rose bed is in front of the window on the right and the wisteria is climbing up the corner on the left. Behind where I'm standing is a row of rhododendrons and azaleas. We're at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Behind the car is a builders bag full of garden rubbish which Mr c refused to move for me because he's still pruning stuff.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks very wintery!
December 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well work in progress so that’s how it is! Lovely house Sue…..you have your Christmas Wreath up too. Yours is a very productive garden. Our porch is of the same lines but smaller.
December 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely wintery garden scene
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact