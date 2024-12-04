The Front Garden

Continuing the "showing you the garden in the winter" theme I thought i'd include the front of the house. In the spring and summer we have lots of pots filled with colour. The rose bed is in front of the window on the right and the wisteria is climbing up the corner on the left. Behind where I'm standing is a row of rhododendrons and azaleas. We're at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Behind the car is a builders bag full of garden rubbish which Mr c refused to move for me because he's still pruning stuff.