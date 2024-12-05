Previous
Our Christmas Tree by susiemc
Photo 2165

Our Christmas Tree

It does have lights on but they don't seem to show up.
We've aquired the decorations over many years and a lot of them have special significance.
5th December 2024

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
593% complete

