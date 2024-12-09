Previous
Christmas Afternoon Tea by susiemc
Photo 2169

Christmas Afternoon Tea

This wasn't all for me 😂😂, there were in fact four of us. The food was absolutely delicious.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
594% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Delicious!
December 9th, 2024  
Sand Lily ace
Looks great
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact