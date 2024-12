Bookshop Window Display

I was in Hay-on-Wye this morning. Hay-on-Wye is well known for its second hand bookshops and was made famous by Richard Booth. This is Richard Booth's bookshop, the first and the most well known and as I walking past I was quite taken with the simple window display. The building in the background is actually a reflection of the building behind where I'm standing in the street. The lights are in the shop.