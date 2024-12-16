Previous
Hamamelis - Harry by susiemc
Photo 2176

Hamamelis - Harry

This lovely hamamelis is in a tub in the front garden and I can't believe it's flowering!

This variety is called Harry.

Witch hazel is another name for hamamelis
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
