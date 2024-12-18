Sign up
Photo 2178
The Very Last of the Roses
A couple of days ago Chris pruned the roses to within an inch of their lives and rescued a few blooms and buds. Today I thought they would make a pretty photo.
I have great hopes for a good display of blooms next year.
18th December 2024
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
Pat Knowles
ace
So lovely they are too….in these dark days their beauty & perfume will be extra special.
December 18th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
December 18th, 2024
