The Very Last of the Roses by susiemc
The Very Last of the Roses

A couple of days ago Chris pruned the roses to within an inch of their lives and rescued a few blooms and buds. Today I thought they would make a pretty photo.
I have great hopes for a good display of blooms next year.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
So lovely they are too….in these dark days their beauty & perfume will be extra special.
December 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
December 18th, 2024  
