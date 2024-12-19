Previous
Another Amaryllis by susiemc
This is a pretty flower but actually the plant is quite disappointing. It has only produced one flower stem, there are only two flowers on the stem and the second one is withering even before it opens. You win some, you lose some.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Still a pretty flower
December 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
This one is pretty though. I did get four flowers on each of my amaryllis plants so far but not second flower stalks. My last bulb, which I started a few weeks after the first batch, already has two flower stalks but they are short and will not bloom for a while.
December 19th, 2024  
