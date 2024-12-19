Sign up
Previous
Photo 2179
Another Amaryllis
This is a pretty flower but actually the plant is quite disappointing. It has only produced one flower stem, there are only two flowers on the stem and the second one is withering even before it opens. You win some, you lose some.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6206
photos
64
followers
48
following
596% complete
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2024 11:31am
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
Michelle
Still a pretty flower
December 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
This one is pretty though. I did get four flowers on each of my amaryllis plants so far but not second flower stalks. My last bulb, which I started a few weeks after the first batch, already has two flower stalks but they are short and will not bloom for a while.
December 19th, 2024
