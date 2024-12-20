Previous
Santa says "Hello" by susiemc
Photo 2180

Santa says "Hello"

Santa wanted me to take his photo so that he could say hello to you all.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
597% complete

Lis Lapthorn ace
Hello Santa. Happy Xmas to you. Fav
December 20th, 2024  
