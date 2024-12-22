Sign up
Previous
Photo 2182
Hand Painted Tree Decorations
A friend made these many years ago. I realised when I'd photographed them that they look as if they're 3D, especially the snowman. They're not, they're just flat. They are painted on the other side as if it's a back view of them.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6209
photos
64
followers
48
following
597% complete
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
snowman
,
tree decorations
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh how jolly ! What lovely fun decorations for your tree !
December 22nd, 2024
