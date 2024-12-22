Previous
Hand Painted Tree Decorations by susiemc
Hand Painted Tree Decorations

A friend made these many years ago. I realised when I'd photographed them that they look as if they're 3D, especially the snowman. They're not, they're just flat. They are painted on the other side as if it's a back view of them.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh how jolly ! What lovely fun decorations for your tree !
December 22nd, 2024  
