Photo 2189
A Fat Little Blue Tit
The little birds are flitting about all over the garden today, going from one bird feeder to the next. I was trying to get photos in a more natural setting. This little blue tit obliged
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6216
photos
64
followers
48
following
599% complete
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th December 2024 2:06pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blue tit
Michelle
Aww that is cute
December 29th, 2024
