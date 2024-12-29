Previous
A Fat Little Blue Tit by susiemc
A Fat Little Blue Tit

The little birds are flitting about all over the garden today, going from one bird feeder to the next. I was trying to get photos in a more natural setting. This little blue tit obliged
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Aww that is cute
December 29th, 2024  
