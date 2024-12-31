Sign up
Previous
Photo 2191
A Very Happy New Year
......to all my wonderful 365 friends.
You are all invited for drinks and nibbles at our place.
The nibbles are pecorino palmiers (puff pastry, dijon mustard, grated pecorino and smoked paprika) made this afternoon by Chris. They're delicious.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6218
photos
64
followers
48
following
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2024 5:45pm
Tags
nibbles
,
prosecco
,
new year's eve
,
pecorino palmiers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very Happy New year to you both !
December 31st, 2024
