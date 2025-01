Unusual..........and Risky

It's most unusual to see one of the little birds on the bird feeder at the same time as the woodpecker. This little blue tit must be feeling very brave.

I love the expression on the woodpecker's face, it's as if he can't quite believe what's happening.

I took this photo yesterday while trying to get a couple of bird photos for my collage. I liked this one and decided it deserved a posting of its own.