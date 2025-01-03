Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2194
In Search of Lunch
This sparrowhawk landed on top of the bird feeder which is opposite the dining room window. We were just finishing our late breakfast. Fortunately my camera is never far away. Can you see the water droplets on the window? I rather like the effect..
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6221
photos
64
followers
48
following
601% complete
View this month »
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st January 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bird of prey
,
sparrowhawk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close