In Search of Lunch by susiemc
Photo 2194

In Search of Lunch

This sparrowhawk landed on top of the bird feeder which is opposite the dining room window. We were just finishing our late breakfast. Fortunately my camera is never far away. Can you see the water droplets on the window? I rather like the effect..
3rd January 2025

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
