Previous
Photo 2195
Great Tit
We get a lot of these little birds on the bird feeders but I was pleased to capture this one in a shrub.
This is another one taken from inside the house, as are most of my garden bird photos.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6222
photos
64
followers
48
following
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
3
2
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
COOLPIX P900
1st January 2025 10:10am
bird
garden
great tit
Judith Johnson
Super shot
January 4th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 4th, 2025
