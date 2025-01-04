Previous
Great Tit by susiemc
Photo 2195

Great Tit

We get a lot of these little birds on the bird feeders but I was pleased to capture this one in a shrub.
This is another one taken from inside the house, as are most of my garden bird photos.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Judith Johnson
Super shot
Super shot
January 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 4th, 2025  
