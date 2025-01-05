Sign up
Photo 2196
The Forecast was Right!
This was the view from the living room window first thing this morning. The temperature has been above zero all day so the snow is very wet and slushy. I just hope it doesn't freeze overnight.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
snow
garden
Lisa Brown
ace
very pretty snow scene
January 5th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful snowy scene
January 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It will be lethal if it freezes! I hope it’s gone by morning. Looks very pretty & I always feel a little excited looking out on the first snow. I like it more now we are retired than I did when we were farming though!
January 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow looks amazing but I just can't imagine
January 5th, 2025
