Water Hawthorn and Reflections by susiemc
Water Hawthorn and Reflections

It seems odd to have something flowering in the pond at this time of year. This particular flower has a very unusual form but it caught my eye in the sunshine this afternoon, especially with the reflection
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford
This is a really lovely shot!
January 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
it's very different isn't it!
January 7th, 2025  
