Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2198
Water Hawthorn and Reflections
It seems odd to have something flowering in the pond at this time of year. This particular flower has a very unusual form but it caught my eye in the sunshine this afternoon, especially with the reflection
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6225
photos
65
followers
48
following
602% complete
View this month »
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
7th January 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sunshine
,
pond
,
water hawthorn
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a really lovely shot!
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's very different isn't it!
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close