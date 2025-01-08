Sign up
Photo 2199
No, I Won't Turn Round For You
I think this squirrel knew I was waiting for him to turn round and look at me. I waited patiently for ages until eventually he went down on the other side of the fence.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6227
photos
65
followers
49
following
602% complete
View this month »
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
7th January 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
