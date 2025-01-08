Previous
Next
No, I Won't Turn Round For You by susiemc
Photo 2199

No, I Won't Turn Round For You

I think this squirrel knew I was waiting for him to turn round and look at me. I waited patiently for ages until eventually he went down on the other side of the fence.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact