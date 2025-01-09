Previous
Pied Wagtail by susiemc
Pied Wagtail

I have so many blurred photos of this little chap because he just wouldn't stay still 🤦‍♀️. Fortunately it was a sunny day and that helped with the focusing otherwise I don't think I would have anything worth posting
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
