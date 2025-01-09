Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2200
Pied Wagtail
I have so many blurred photos of this little chap because he just wouldn't stay still 🤦♀️. Fortunately it was a sunny day and that helped with the focusing otherwise I don't think I would have anything worth posting
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6228
photos
65
followers
49
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
30th December 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pied wagtail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close