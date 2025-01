Mr Woodpecker NOT on the Bird feeder

It's relatively easy to photograph the woodpeckers when they're on the feeders because they can be there for quite a long time. However, when they're flitting about in the trees and bushes they don't stay still for long.

This was taken at quite an angle through the double glazing of the dining room window so it's not very sharp but I'm pleased with it because it's in a natural setting.