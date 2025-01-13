Previous
A Little Male Chaffinch by susiemc
A Little Male Chaffinch

This little chap looks a bit grumpy but I'm sure he's not.
I love the male's pink breast and the colour gets ever more intense as the breeding season approaches.
Another one taken through the dining room window.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Cute capture
