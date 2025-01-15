Previous
Another Little Bird (taken through the window) by susiemc
Another Little Bird (taken through the window)

This is a Dunnock. Dunnocks are usually on the ground, under the shrubs. They don't like to come out to be photographed. However, this one was hopping around on the fence, in the sunshine.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Cute capture
January 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Very cute, he's listening!
January 15th, 2025  
