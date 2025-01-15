Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Another Little Bird (taken through the window)
This is a Dunnock. Dunnocks are usually on the ground, under the shrubs. They don't like to come out to be photographed. However, this one was hopping around on the fence, in the sunshine.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
dunnock
Michelle
Cute capture
January 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Very cute, he's listening!
January 15th, 2025
