The Second Flower Stem........

......and it's going to be just as good as the first when all four flowers open out.

I needed a quick, easy photo today because I've been at the eye hospital all afternoon. I went for a "routine" cataract op in my second eye - I had the one in the other eye removed 18 months ago. I was dreading it because I didn't enjoy the experience the first time around, it took a lot longer than it should have - about an hour as opposed to the usual 15 minutes and it was very painful and I had to keep having more and more anaesthetic. At the end of it all I was told it hadn't been successful 🤦‍♀️. This was not the fault of the lovely surgeon. She was able to remove the old lens with the cataract but at that point my eyeball collapsed and she was not able to put in the new lens. Consequently I have no lens and therefore no sight in one eye. Hopefully in 2 - 3 months time when everything has healed I'll be able to have that new lens. I'm quite philosophical about it now but at the time I was quite distraught. The nurse brought me tea and biscuits which was very much appreciated. Although things didn't go well for me today I can't fault the lovely surgeon or the wonderful NHS. I have always had problems with that eye.

