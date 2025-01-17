Sign up
Previous
Photo 2208
Orchid Flowering Again
Another easy indoor shot. I bought this orchid last year and it flowered for ages. I'm delighted to see it flowering again.
Thank for all your kind comments yesterday after my unsuccessful eye surgery. I do feel better today although not quite back to my usual self.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
indoor plant
Michelle
Beautiful
January 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
January 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful! I love orchids but I don’t trust myself not to kill them.
January 17th, 2025
