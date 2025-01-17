Previous
Orchid Flowering Again by susiemc
Photo 2208

Orchid Flowering Again

Another easy indoor shot. I bought this orchid last year and it flowered for ages. I'm delighted to see it flowering again.

Thank for all your kind comments yesterday after my unsuccessful eye surgery. I do feel better today although not quite back to my usual self.
Michelle
Beautiful
January 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
January 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful! I love orchids but I don’t trust myself not to kill them.
January 17th, 2025  
