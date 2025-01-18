Sign up
Previous
Photo 2209
Farewell Dear Friend
It was the funeral today of Tony, our dear friend and neighbour who died suddenly from a heart attack on the 23rd December.
It was a humanist funeral, very beautiful and very personal.
We'll miss you Tony.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2025 5:36pm
friend
,
funeral
,
neighbour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
My heartfelt sympathy and condolences - he looked a lovely man !
January 18th, 2025
Michelle
So sorry for the loss of your friend, he look a lovely soul
January 18th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very sorry for your loss
January 18th, 2025
