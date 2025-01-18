Previous
Farewell Dear Friend by susiemc
Photo 2209

Farewell Dear Friend

It was the funeral today of Tony, our dear friend and neighbour who died suddenly from a heart attack on the 23rd December.
It was a humanist funeral, very beautiful and very personal.
We'll miss you Tony.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
My heartfelt sympathy and condolences - he looked a lovely man !
January 18th, 2025  
Michelle
So sorry for the loss of your friend, he look a lovely soul
January 18th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very sorry for your loss
January 18th, 2025  
