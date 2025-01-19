Previous
Beautiful Roses from Wonderful Friends by susiemc
Photo 2210

Beautiful Roses from Wonderful Friends

When we got back from the funeral yesterday there was a large box on the doorstep. Inside the box were these beautiful roses. They were a gift from friends Madeleine and Bob. We have been friends since we were at university, a very long time ago
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Gillian Brown
That’s a lovely thought.
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous Sue !
January 19th, 2025  
