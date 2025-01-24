Previous
One Little Snowdrop by susiemc
Photo 2215

One Little Snowdrop

This may not be an impressive display but it's one little snowdrop in our garden 😂. It's very small and I was excited when I found it.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
