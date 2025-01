Blue Sky and Sunshine

I was so happy to see this blue sky and the sun shining on the trees this morning I decided to take a photo. It really was this intense blue, I'm impressed at how my iphone captures the true colour.

I was standing in a corner of the garden by the bins when I took this. The smaller, lighter coloured tree in the foreground is in our garden, the tall ones are over the fence on our neighbour's property.