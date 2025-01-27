Previous
Saying Goodbye to my Cousin Johnny
Saying Goodbye to my Cousin Johnny

We've been away for a couple of days to my cousin Johnny's funeral up in Yorkshire.
I have quite a lot of cousins but six of us (with husbands/wives) have met fairly regularly over the last few years for a reunion. We live quite far from each other. Johnny was one of the six, as was my brother who died in 2020. Now we are four. We're planning our next reunion in the spring when the weather's better and the days are longer.
Johnny was 11 years older than me which was a big age gap when we were young but not as we got older. I was a bridesmaid at Johnny and his wife Josie's wedding when I was 9 years old.
Joanne Diochon
I'm sorry for your loss. As we get older, it is natural, but also sad to see our circle of friends shrinking. Of course we can add new friends but it isn;t the same as someone who you have known for years and who shares part of your history.
January 28th, 2025  
