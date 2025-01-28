Sign up
Photo 2219
Another Amaryllis
This is a colour I haven't had before. It's only produced one flower stem but there are four flowers and they're huge.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6247
photos
66
followers
48
following
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beauty
January 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
January 30th, 2025
