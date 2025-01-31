Previous
Snowdrops and the River Wye by susiemc
Photo 2222

Snowdrops and the River Wye

It was a beautiful sunny day today so I went to The Weir Garden, A National Trust Garden 15 minutes from home. I had a fabulous walk and took lots of photos.
Much of The Weir Garden is on a steep bank so it's all terraces and steps. I used to be able to go up and down all the steps but today I decided to avoid the one without a hand rail. I didn't like admitting to myself that I couldn't do it, although the steps are long and steep and uneven. I must remember to take my walking pole with me next time.
The Weir Garden is very much a spring garden after which there's not much to see. I have posted this view before.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
So many beautiful snowdrops
January 31st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Now that really is a full bank of snowdrops!
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact