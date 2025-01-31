Snowdrops and the River Wye

It was a beautiful sunny day today so I went to The Weir Garden, A National Trust Garden 15 minutes from home. I had a fabulous walk and took lots of photos.

Much of The Weir Garden is on a steep bank so it's all terraces and steps. I used to be able to go up and down all the steps but today I decided to avoid the one without a hand rail. I didn't like admitting to myself that I couldn't do it, although the steps are long and steep and uneven. I must remember to take my walking pole with me next time.

The Weir Garden is very much a spring garden after which there's not much to see. I have posted this view before.