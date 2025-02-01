1st February Garden Snapshot

There's not a lot of colour in the garden today. I had to search hard to get these photos. The catkins were a surprise, they were hiding behind the garage and I didn't know they were there until today.

The little sparrow was very obliging.



I'm sorry I haven't been commenting for the last few days, a funeral which involved three days away, an eye injection which meant I couldn't see properly for 24 hours (because the other eye is missing a lens right now 🤦‍♀️) and life in general just got in the way. I've just about managed to keep up with posting.