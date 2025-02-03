Previous
Happy 49th Birthday Niki by susiemc
Photo 2225

Happy 49th Birthday Niki

Niki is my oldest daughter and Mum to Charlotte, Freya and Hettie (and wife to Gordon)

The family went to a fancy burger restaurant for Niki's birthday treat.
3rd February 2025

Sue Cooper

