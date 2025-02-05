Sign up
Previous
Photo 2227
Not Only Snowdrops.....
When I was at The Weir Garden a few days ago enjoying the snowdrops I also found a lot of other spring flowers. I find it quite astonishing that these were all flowering in January.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6254
photos
66
followers
48
following
610% complete
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
nt
,
the weir garden
Joanne Diochon
ace
Astonishing to me too. Of course I live in a different climate than you but spring flowers in January seems very unreal to me. Sigh, still a few months to go here.
February 5th, 2025
