Not Only Snowdrops..... by susiemc
Not Only Snowdrops.....

When I was at The Weir Garden a few days ago enjoying the snowdrops I also found a lot of other spring flowers. I find it quite astonishing that these were all flowering in January.
5th February 2025

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted.
610% complete

Joanne Diochon
Astonishing to me too. Of course I live in a different climate than you but spring flowers in January seems very unreal to me. Sigh, still a few months to go here.
February 5th, 2025  
