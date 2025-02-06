Sign up
Previous
Photo 2228
The First Daffodil in the Garden
I've bought daffodils from the supermarket and I've seen and photographed them at The Weir Garden but this is the first one in our garden so it's special.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2025 3:43pm
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
,
garden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a lovely pop of colour
February 6th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a wonderful cheery way to start the day.
February 6th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
February 6th, 2025
