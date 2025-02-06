Previous
The First Daffodil in the Garden by susiemc
The First Daffodil in the Garden

I've bought daffodils from the supermarket and I've seen and photographed them at The Weir Garden but this is the first one in our garden so it's special.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a lovely pop of colour
February 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a wonderful cheery way to start the day.
February 6th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
February 6th, 2025  
