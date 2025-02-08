Sign up
Previous
Photo 2230
Dragonfly Sculpture
Yesterday I went on an outing with my U3A group to a Snowdrop and Sculpture Garden. The sculptures were very varied and I didn't like all of them. This was one of my favourites.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Tags
sculpture
,
dragonfly
,
sculpture garden
Michelle
That's lovely, I'd love that in my garden!
February 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@bigmxx
The sculptures were for sale and I wish I'd taken more notice of the price as Chris would like it in our garden.
February 8th, 2025
