Previous
Dragonfly Sculpture by susiemc
Photo 2230

Dragonfly Sculpture

Yesterday I went on an outing with my U3A group to a Snowdrop and Sculpture Garden. The sculptures were very varied and I didn't like all of them. This was one of my favourites.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
That's lovely, I'd love that in my garden!
February 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@bigmxx The sculptures were for sale and I wish I'd taken more notice of the price as Chris would like it in our garden.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact