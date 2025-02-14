Sign up
Previous
Photo 2234
Valentine's Card and Chocs
I hope you can read the card 😁
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Tags
chocolates
,
card
,
valentine's day
Gillian Brown
ace
🤣🤣
February 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Hubby has a sense of humour!! Lucky you!
February 14th, 2025
