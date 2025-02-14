Previous
Valentine's Card and Chocs by susiemc
Photo 2234

Valentine's Card and Chocs

I hope you can read the card 😁
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
🤣🤣
February 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Hubby has a sense of humour!! Lucky you!
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact