A Wintery Scene by susiemc
A Wintery Scene

This was taken on our walk today. Just before I took this photo Reggie fell into the water just at the bottom right of the picture.He wasn't very happy about and scrambled out very quickly. It must have been freezing. Reggie doesn't like water and he would never have gone in intentionally. I think he must have been confused by all that grass-like stuff growing in the water. He was none the worse for wear but I don't think he'll do it again. There is a little bridge to the right of the picture and he's always used that in the past.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Sue Cooper

