Photo 2241
Waiting for Grannie to lift up the dog gate.
Grannie's a bit slow walking through the slippery mud but Reggie has lots of sniffing to do while he's waiting.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6269
photos
68
followers
48
following
614% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
border terrier
,
dog walk
,
reggie
,
winforton
